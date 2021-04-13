Advertisement

Lewis County clinic to offer Moderna vaccine in place of Johnson & Johnson

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Lewis County Health Department will now offer the Moderna vaccine in place of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The clinic will be held at the Clarksburg Christian Church on April 14

Health officials say the Moderna vaccine will be offered in place of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you have any questions please call 606-796-2632.

The health department prefers appointments but will allow walk-ins while vaccine doses last.

