Man faces charges in connection with sexual assaults of several children

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was arrested in connection with sexual assaults of several children across three Ohio counties, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Tuesday in a release.

The sheriff said “several” incidents happened in Scioto, Franklin and Pickaway counties and involved victims under the age of 13.

Michael Grashel, 53, of Circleville, Ohio, faces two counts of first-degree rape of victims under age 13, plus two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. Investigators say a search of Grashel’s home turned up “numerous images and videos that contain child pornography.”

Grashel was taken to the Scioto County Jail on $1 million cash bond. He is set to appear Wednesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Sheriff Thoroughman said his office has been working with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department on the cases. He said more charges are possible in the different jurisdictions.

