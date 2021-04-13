Man indicted on charges after fleeing from fatal crash scene

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who fled a fatal crash scene last August has been indicted on multiple charges.

A release from the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says that Larry Blaine Jr., of Alderson, was indicted on charges of negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, and simple possession.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. on August 25th, just south of the Chelyan exit on I-77. Chelsea Atha, 31, of Columbus, Ohio, died in the crash.

Officials with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office tell WSAZ an arrest warrant has not been issued for Blaine Jr. at this time.

He is set to appear in Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom’s courtroom on April 16th at 11 a.m.

