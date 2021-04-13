Myrtle Beach City Council grants special event permit for CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest is officially a go for 2021.

The Myrtle Beach City Council granted CCMF’s organizers a special event permit for the four-day music festival.

This year’s headliners include Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, and Eric Church.

The festival is scheduled to take place from June 10 through June 13 after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. It will be held at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, located at 812 N. Ocean Blvd.

With the special event permit, the city will close a number of streets prior to, and during, the event, including:

Ocean Boulevard between Eighth and Ninth avenues north

Eighth Avenue North – All lanes and parking spaces from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

Chester Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenue north, and parking lanes

Ninth Avenue North – Lane and parking spaces running eastbound from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

Eighth Avenue North Beach Access

