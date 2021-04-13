Advertisement

Naked intruder shot while breaking into home facing charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was shot by a homeowner Monday while breaking into a home is now facing charges, according to West Virginia State Police.

Jeffery Roberts II, 28, is charged with burglary, destruction of property and indecent exposure, troopers say.

The incident happened on Bulgar Road in Alkol Monday just before 2 a.m.

While responding to the home, troopers say they received a call that the naked intruder made it inside the house but was shot by the homeowner.

According to troopers, Roberts broke the door to the residence to get inside. Troopers say the homeowner shot Roberts once in the shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

