Ohio pauses use J&J vaccine, ODH Chief Medical Officer says ‘trust the system’

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - In Ohio, 264,311 of the 4.16 million vaccinations in the state are the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s about 6.35 percent of the vaccinations given in the state.

Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advised all vaccine providers in the state temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a joint statement from the FDA and CDC.

Gov. DeWine says the majority of Ohio’s Johnson & Johnson doses have been directed to mass vaccination clinics and to colleges and universities.

Due to the pause in administering the J&J vaccine, some sites will proceed with Pfizer or Moderna. Other sites will pause entirely for the week.

Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, Jon Husted, said Tuesday he and members of his staff received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and experienced no complications.

ODH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, described the events that led to the pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as “truly rare events” and added that the FDA/CDC decision should give Ohioans confidence in the system that approves the vaccines for use.

“That system works,” he said.

2,340 COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 were added to the state’s total of 1,04,729.

90 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

18,917 Ohioans have died during the pandemic.

