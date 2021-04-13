Advertisement

‘Our Towns’ on HBO and HBO Max

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new film shines a spotlight on small town America. This documentary is called ‘Our Towns’ and you can see it this week on HBO and then stream it on HBO Max.

Co-directors, Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan share the ins and outs of the filming process and how Charleston, West Virginia became a huge role in the film.

You can watch ‘Our Towns’ on HBO April 13th at 9p.m. and then you can stream it on HBO Max.

