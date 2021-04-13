Possible human remains found

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Dozens of Kentucky State Police troopers are on scene of the discovery of possible human remains.

Troopers were contacted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.

They were found in the 1500 block of South Milo Road in the Tomahawk Area.

Investigators say a homeowner found the remains.

Kentucky State Police will collect evidence throughout the afternoon and will send it to Frankfort for the official report.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.