Possible human remains found

Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky(Kimberly Keagy)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Dozens of Kentucky State Police troopers are on scene of the discovery of possible human remains.

Troopers were contacted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.

They were found in the 1500 block of South Milo Road in the Tomahawk Area.

Investigators say a homeowner found the remains.

Kentucky State Police will collect evidence throughout the afternoon and will send it to Frankfort for the official report.

This is a developing story.

