Summer academy on the horizon for Kanawha County Schools

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the last year, virtual learning has taken over how students learn, making grasping concepts challenging for some students who thrive in the classroom.

Like so many parents, Roy Welch had to take on the role of homeschool teacher for several months.

“Things have changed ... the math procedures have changed, some of the English grammar may have modified or enhanced,” Welch said.

Helping as much as possible, Welch couldn’t help but notice an ongoing struggle.

“No one wants to see their child left behind,” Welch said.

In an effort to help students get back on track, Kanawha County Schools will offer a free summer academy to all students Pre-K through high school for the month of June.

This program will cover the cost of all meals, transportation, academic learning and enrichment activities.

Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner says a SOLE grant of an anticipated $3 million is paying for this program-- providing the opportunity to relearn a lesson, catch up on credits, and enjoy fun activities.

“It’ll be your normal teachers that you see in the classroom that are able to do both the academic and the enrichment. It also means that field trips will be free -- maybe a trip to the Clay Center,” Warner said.

This is a four-week program that will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“This additional month is just going to be a way to get that leg-up and get some additional learning and have some fun along the way,” Warner said.

The program runs from June 7 to June 30.

There is no cap on the number of students who choose to apply.

To enroll, click here.

