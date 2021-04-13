Two child services workers fired, charged in fatal abuse case

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say two Child Protective Service workers in northern West Virginia have been fired and charged with misdemeanors involving the abuse of a 4-year-old boy who later died.

News outlets report police in Fairmont charged Breeana Bizub and Tabetha Phillips-Friend with involuntary manslaughter, failing to report suspected abuse and neglect, and violating child abuse reporting procedures.

A police detective says the charges are related to a case involving the boy’s mother and boyfriend.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the CPS workers are no longer employed there.

The boy was found unresponsive at his home March 4 and was declared dead a few days later.

