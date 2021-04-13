Vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday in Racine, Ohio cancelled

RACINE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A vaccine clinic that was set to take place Tuesday in Racine, Ohio has been cancelled.

The clinic was scheduled with the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Program and was supposed to happen at Racine Methodist Church.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, the cancellation was made due to the fact the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration recommended temporarily suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over several reports of blood clots.

OU says it will be in contact with the Ohio Department of Health about future clinics and as soon as information is available, it will be released to the public.

The scheduled Moderna vaccine clinics at the Meigs County Health Department will not be affected by this pause.

Anyone scheduled for Tuesday’s clinic is encouraged to visit this link to schedule an appointment with the Meigs County Health Department or other local vaccine provider.

