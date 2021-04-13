Advertisement

Vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday in Racine, Ohio cancelled

vaccine
vaccine
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A vaccine clinic that was set to take place Tuesday in Racine, Ohio has been cancelled.

The clinic was scheduled with the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Program and was supposed to happen at Racine Methodist Church.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, the cancellation was made due to the fact the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration recommended temporarily suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over several reports of blood clots.

OU says it will be in contact with the Ohio Department of Health about future clinics and as soon as information is available, it will be released to the public.

The scheduled Moderna vaccine clinics at the Meigs County Health Department will not be affected by this pause.

Anyone scheduled for Tuesday’s clinic is encouraged to visit this link to schedule an appointment with the Meigs County Health Department or other local vaccine provider.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
Crash causing traffic issues off I-64
Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64
The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday.
Shooting sends at least one person to hospital
Fatal shooting inside Ohio hospital
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Lewis County clinic to offer Moderna vaccine in place of Johnson & Johnson
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
West Virginia halting use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Cedar Grove Water
Cedar Grove Water
Nelsonville Deputy
Nelsonville Deputy