Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have located the vehicle of interest in Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a Capital High School student and athlete.

Charleston Police say on Monday the gray two tone early 2000s model Ford F-150 was located in Kanawha County.

No other information is being released by law enforcement at this time.

The shooting victim, Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor, was at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue when he was shot and killed at approximately 8:10 PM on Wednesday.

Charleston community marches in response to recent violence

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.

