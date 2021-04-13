Advertisement

West Virginia halting use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.(Source: Morgan Newell/WBTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that out of an abundance of caution, the state will halt using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The use of the vaccine will be on pause until further notice.

The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday the agencies were recommending temporarily pausing the use of the vaccine due to concerns over clotting reports.

According to the governor, clinics that are schedule to use the J&J vaccine will substitute with another COVID-19 manufacturer as supplies allow.

“The safety of West Virginians is always our first and foremost priority,” Gov. Justice said. “This pause will not impact our ability to continue vaccinating West Virginians, and is exactly the reason why we stood up our Joint Interagency Task Force led by our West Virginia National Guard. They were absolutely ready for this scenario.”

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says it has not received any reports of clotting in West Virginians through the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. However, the WVDHHR says it will continue to monitor the situation moving forward.

