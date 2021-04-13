Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha-Charleston Health Dept. holds news conference on J&J vaccine

Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a news conference Tuesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced it would temporarily stop using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after the federal government made the recommendation.

Dr. Sherri Young says the department will still be working to vaccinate the public, but will only be using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines until the FDA and CDC make a decision on the J&J vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
Crash causing traffic issues off I-64
Crash causes early morning traffic issues off of I-64
Fatal shooting inside Ohio hospital
The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday.
Shooting sends at least one person to hospital
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Homeowner’s discovery of possible human remains brings in KSP to investigate
Those who have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine react to the CDC's statement.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients react to CDC statement
For one couple, their baby's name will keep someone's memory alive.
Baby to be named after fallen CPD officer
Baby to be named after fallen Charleston Officer Cassie Johnson
Baby to be named after fallen Charleston Officer Cassie Johnson
Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County