WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha-Charleston Health Dept. holds news conference on J&J vaccine

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a news conference Tuesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced it would temporarily stop using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after the federal government made the recommendation.

Dr. Sherri Young says the department will still be working to vaccinate the public, but will only be using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines until the FDA and CDC make a decision on the J&J vaccine.

