WSAZ Now Desk | Summer Academy gives Kanawha County students learning, enrichment opportunities

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer Academy is available to all Kanawha County students grades Pre-K-12. Parents have to register students by April 18.

Taylor Eaton talks on the WSAZ Now Desk with those involved with the program on the elementary, middle and high school levels about the opportunities available through the program and how you can enroll your student.

