WVU golf wins own tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (April 13, 2021) –Senior Mark Goetz of the West Virginia University golf team shot a career-low 65 on Tuesday to finish at 12-under-par and win the individual title, while the Mountaineers shot 7-under-par as a team in the final round to win their third consecutive Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Course in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Goetz, a native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, posted a bogey-free round on Tuesday with seven birdies to best his previous career low by one stroke. Goetz had 16 birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey during the 54-hole tournament and was bogey free the last 28 holes. It was the first collegiate tournament win of Goetz’s career. He finished tied for second in last year’s Mountaineer Invitational.

His final round 65 tied for the fourth-lowest round in school history and was WVU’s lowest score since senior Logan Perkins shot a program-best 62 in the 2020 Florida Gators Invitational. Goetz finished with rounds of 70-69-65=204 to post the second-lowest, 54-hole total in school history, one shy of Etienne Papineau’s 203 in 2019 at the Old Town Club Collegiate.

Goetz was the only golfer in the field under par, besting Brice Wilkinson of Southern Miss, who shot even par for the tournament. Goetz is the second WVU golfer to win the Mountaineer Invitational, along with Max Sear in 2018.

“Mark had an amazing round today,” coach Sean Covich said. “The rough was like the U.S. Open with really tough conditions. He has been our leader all year. I kept telling him he’s going to win a tournament. To do it at home is pretty special.”

The Mountaineers entered Tuesday’s final round three strokes off the team lead and shot 7-under-par in the final round to win the team title at 9-over-par (293-299-281=873). WVU defeated Southern Miss (+21) by 12 strokes. No. 35 Georgia Southern finished +28, while Loyola University Maryland captured fourth place at +33. Chattanooga (+36), Connecticut (+41), Xavier (+43), Appalachian State (+44), George Washington (+49), Marshall (+51), George Mason (+52), Western Kentucky (+63) and Robert Morris (+83).

West Virginia also won the Mountaineer Invitational in 2019 and 2018. The event was previously scheduled for October but was postponed due to COVID-19. The Mountaineer Invitational was established in 2015.

“We shot our lowest round of the tournament today,” Covich said. “It was pretty impressive because the course played hard all week. I do want to thank Pete Dye and their staff to get the course ready this week. I’m really proud of the team and the way they have bought in to the game plan. It’s been a team effort all year long.”

Freshman Jackson Davenport tied for seventh at 5-over-par with rounds of 74-76-71=221. Junior Kurtis Grant finished tied for 13th at 8-over-par with rounds of 74-76-74=224. Perkins tied for 21st at 10-over-par with rounds of 76-78-72=226, while Papineau made his season debut and recorded a top-25 finish with rounds of 75-80-73=228 (12-over-par).

Sophomore Trent Tipton finished tied for 29th with rounds of 75-78-76=229 at 13-over-par. Freshman Olivier Ménard competed as an individual and finished tied for 42nd with rounds of 76-84-73=233 (17-over-par), while fellow freshman Will Stakel also competed as an individual, tying for 55th with rounds of 81-79-76=236 (20-over-par).

The Mountaineers have concluded their regular season and will compete at the Big 12 Championship in Hutchison, Kansas, from April 26-28.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.