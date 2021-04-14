3G Gloomy, Grey, Glum day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last 70 degree day in some time graced our presence on Tuesday as late day heating from Ole Sol propelled highs to 70 degrees. Savor the moment that has passed though since we may not see 70 again until late April even the first of May.

Overnight clouds will increase with ceilings dropping (from 8,00 to 3,000 feet) low enough for rain to ensue by dawn especially in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Readings will settle back into the low to mid 50s area-wide as it rains though interior Ohio along the Appalachian and Bob Evans highways as well as the Scioto Trail could see temperatures dip into the upper 40s by 9 AM.

Light sporadic rain will overspread the region during the morning into afternoon hours. As the light rain falls the air temperature will drop to near 50 as patches of fog cling to the hilltops of Appalachia (think of the steep hills down the country music highway, Rt. 23, and the long winding road that we know as Route 119, corridor G thru Kanawha, Boone, Logan and Mingo WV).

If you are looking for the high for Wednesday, poke your head outside at midnight as your porch thermometer may still read 60. However on Wednesday we will be stuck in the damp and chilly 50s all day long.

Improving skies on Thursday will see some morning sun only to succumb to a late day push of clouds, blustery winds and light showers. Highs in the 50s will be 10 degrees below normal for the season.

Friday and Saturday skies will brighten some more only to fade as afternoon cold air clouds fill the sky partially. Highs of 55-60 for the spring football games will feel like October not April. As for the Huntington sesquicentennial outdoor concert at the Joan, vendors should plan on a run of hot chocolate as temperatures settle into the upper 40s after dusk.

