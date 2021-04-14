Advertisement

Cabell County School Board appoints new member

The Rev. Charles Shaw has been appointed to the Cabell County Board of Education.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There will be a new face on the Cabell County Board of Education.

On Tuesday, the board voted to appoint the Rev. Charles Shaw to fill the vacant seat that former board member Carole Garrison left at the beginning of the month, so she could spend more time with her family in Georgia.

Shaw is a pastor and an alum of Life Christian University where he received his associates degree.

He’s also involved in many community organizations. Shaw is scheduled to be sworn in Monday evening.

