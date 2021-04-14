Correctional officer assaulted by inmate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A correctional officer was taken to the hospital after getting assaulted by an inmate.

It happened at South Central Regional Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Lawrence Messina, spokesperson for WVDHS, says the officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution. There were no serious injuries.

The officer is back at the facility.

West Virginia State Police responded and are investigating the incident.

