Correctional officer assaulted by inmate

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A correctional officer was taken to the hospital after getting assaulted by an inmate.

It happened at South Central Regional Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Lawrence Messina, spokesperson for WVDHS, says the officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution. There were no serious injuries.

The officer is back at the facility.

West Virginia State Police responded and are investigating the incident.

