COVID-19 in W.Va. | 9 deaths, 413 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine additional deaths have been reported in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 14, 2021, there have been 2,571,122 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 147,203 total cases and 2,756 total deaths.

The deaths include a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old male from Marshall County, a 94-year old female from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Marshall County, a 56-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 59-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 68-year old male from Putnam County.

413 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 7,309 active cases.

137,138 people have recovered.

670,092 people have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 471,901 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,337), Berkeley (11,391), Boone (1,849), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,104), Cabell (8,578), Calhoun (271), Clay (444), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,210), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,234), Greenbrier (2,578), Hampshire (1,680), Hancock (2,686), Hardy (1,425), Harrison (5,336), Jackson (1,882), Jefferson (4,281), Kanawha (13,834), Lewis (1,126), Lincoln (1,388), Logan (2,987), Marion (4,091), Marshall (3,247), Mason (1,922), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,526), Mineral (2,742), Mingo (2,396), Monongalia (8,897), Monroe (1,061), Morgan (1,063), Nicholas (1,468), Ohio (3,993), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (632), Preston (2,790), Putnam (4,744), Raleigh (6,017), Randolph (2,487), Ritchie (653), Roane (571), Summers (743), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (671), Upshur (1,812), Wayne (2,803), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,177), Wirt (375), Wood (7,548), Wyoming (1,893).

