Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 9 deaths, 413 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine additional deaths have been reported in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 14, 2021, there have been 2,571,122 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 147,203 total cases and 2,756 total deaths.

The deaths include a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old male from Marshall County, a 94-year old female from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Marshall County, a 56-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 59-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 68-year old male from Putnam County.

413 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 7,309 active cases.

137,138 people have recovered.

670,092 people have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 471,901 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,337), Berkeley (11,391), Boone (1,849), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,104), Cabell (8,578), Calhoun (271), Clay (444), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,210), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,234), Greenbrier (2,578), Hampshire (1,680), Hancock (2,686), Hardy (1,425), Harrison (5,336), Jackson (1,882), Jefferson (4,281), Kanawha (13,834), Lewis (1,126), Lincoln (1,388), Logan (2,987), Marion (4,091), Marshall (3,247), Mason (1,922), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,526), Mineral (2,742), Mingo (2,396), Monongalia (8,897), Monroe (1,061), Morgan (1,063), Nicholas (1,468), Ohio (3,993), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (632), Preston (2,790), Putnam (4,744), Raleigh (6,017), Randolph (2,487), Ritchie (653), Roane (571), Summers (743), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (671), Upshur (1,812), Wayne (2,803), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,177), Wirt (375), Wood (7,548), Wyoming (1,893).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Possible human remains found
Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation
Two child services workers fired, charged in fatal abuse case
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a deadly accident just south of the Chelyan exit on I-77.
Man indicted on charges after fleeing from fatal crash scene

Latest News

Vehicle break in courtesy of WVSP
String of vehicle break ins reported
Vehicle break in on West Road in Huntington
Vehicle break in on West Road in Huntington
Sergeant First Class Stacy Linville shares how the Army has impacted her life and has made a...
Life in the U.S. Army
Erica Mani with the American Red Cross shares simple yet effective tips we all can practice at...
Fire prevention and preparation