COVID-19 Ky. | 782 new cases, 24 additional deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday said an increasing positivity rate is cause for some concern in the commonwealth.

He reported 782 new cases, 14 new deaths and 10 more deaths from audits of death certificates.

Wednesday’s positivity rate stood at 3.33%.

“While not a drastic change, today’s increase in the positivity rate is concerning,” Beshear said in a news release. “This is why it’s so important for Kentuckians to help us meet our Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and reach our 2.5 million vaccine goal. The sooner we meet this goal, the sooner we can lift many restrictions on most venues and businesses.”

More than 1.6 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated at this point.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 6,285 related deaths in Kentucky.

