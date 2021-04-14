Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Boone County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Hewett, West Virginia Wednesday evening.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com people do live inside the home along Missouri Fork Road, but believe everyone made it out of the house safely.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story.

