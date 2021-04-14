Advertisement

Employee at health department tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus(Source: AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to health department officials, the employee is isolating.

The KCHD says they have taken all steps recommended by the CDC and there is little chance of transmission to the public.

No other information will be released, the health department says.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two child services workers fired, charged in fatal abuse case
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Possible human remains found
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation
One person was injured in a shooting in Grayson, Kentucky Tuesday evening.
One person injured in Grayson, Kentucky shooting

Latest News

Brad Malagarie of Mississippi was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a stroke.
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 782 new cases, 24 additional deaths
Crews battle house fire in Boone County
The only college of optometry in Kentucky is in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Great Health Divide | Kentucky College of Optometry works to treat and combat blindness