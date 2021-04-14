Employee at health department tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to health department officials, the employee is isolating.
The KCHD says they have taken all steps recommended by the CDC and there is little chance of transmission to the public.
No other information will be released, the health department says.
