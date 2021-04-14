Advertisement

Finding relief for itchy allergy eyes

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Spring has sprung. For many, this is good news given the particularly rough winter we experienced, but for approximately 66-million Americans with eye allergies, the warmer weather brings itchy eyes and a host of allergy triggers whether they’re outdoors ‘smelling the roses’ or hanging at home with their pet.

If you’re one of millions dealing with itchy allergy eyes, nationally recognized board-certified allergist Dr. Tania Elliott shares tips to get you quick relief and back to seeing spring through fresh eyes.

