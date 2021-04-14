Advertisement

First Stage Theatre Company on Studio 3

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Theatre returns to Huntington in April, after a long COVID-19 absence, as First Stage Theatre presents a drive-in production that’s actually two shows in one!

The cast of 31 local young performers will present two non-musical plays based on characters from the Marvel Comics universe: ‘Hammered: Thor & Loki’ and ‘Squirrel Girl Goes to College.’

The shows will be presented at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and on April 18 and 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students.

Each show is about 40 minutes long and follows the adventures of the Marvel heroes, and villains, when they were teenagers. Thor and Loki are figures from mythology, they are heirs to the throne of Asgard (and brothers who don’t always get along), and the pranks they play on each other are legendary.

Squirrel Girl, who has amazing squirrel powers, is anxious to go to college and make new friends, but will her old enemies (and squirrel friends) go along with her plan?

To make it a COVID-safe performance, audience members will stay in their car in the parking lot. The audio will be broadcast over your car radio, and the stage will be set up in the parking lot.

