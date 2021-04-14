Advertisement

Former non-profit employee accused of stealing millions of federal funding in court

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former employee of a non-profit organization accused of stealing millions of dollars in federal funding was in court Wednesday.

Ruth Marie Phillips, also known as Marie Phillips, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, waived her right to a preliminary hearing in a federal court room. She will be on home confinement with an electric monitor.

Phillips is charged with theft of over $4.7 million federal funds from River Valley Child Development Services, according to the Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.

Court officials say she will be released on an unsecured $25,000 bond. She must surrender her passport, pilot license and anything that allows her to leave. She will not be eligible to apply for new ones.

Phillips is confined to the southern district of West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio. She will be on home detention, which means she can’t leave unless it’s pre-approved.

She was arrested on April 8. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the West Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin F. Scott and Kathleen Robeson are handling the prosecution.

The FBI and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were at a home in the Prim Rose subdivision in Chesapeake Thursday morning.

Phillips faces up to ten years in federal prison, if convicted.

