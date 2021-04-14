Funeral date announced for teenager killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The funeral has been set for a teenager that was killed in a shooting.

The viewing for Kelvin “KJ” Taylor will be on Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The funeral service is at 11 a.m., according to the Preston Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at Laidley Field following the funeral. Anyone is welcome.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue in Charleston. Taylor was at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue when he was shot and killed.

He was a student and athlete at Capital High School.

Police located the vehicle of interest in the fatal shooting earlier this week. Charleston Police say on Monday the gray two tone early 2000s model Ford F-150 was located in Kanawha County.

Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.

No other details have been released.

