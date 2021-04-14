Governor Justice says 100 more jobs coming to Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says 100 more jobs will be coming to the Kanawha Valley.

He made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday.

Governor Justice says N3 will be having a job expansion at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston.

N3 is a global sales and marketing consultancy. They offer a digital inside sales team for the tech industry. The company first opened in 2017 and were founded in 2004. The company has locations across five continents.

The company opened an office at the Tech Park in 2017. More than 150 employees are working there as of Wednesday and they are looking to add 100 more.

