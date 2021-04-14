Advertisement

Governor Justice says 100 more jobs coming to Kanawha Valley

Governor Justice makes jobs announcement
Governor Justice makes jobs announcement(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says 100 more jobs will be coming to the Kanawha Valley.

He made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday.

Governor Justice says N3 will be having a job expansion at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston.

N3 is a global sales and marketing consultancy. They offer a digital inside sales team for the tech industry. The company first opened in 2017 and were founded in 2004. The company has locations across five continents.

The company opened an office at the Tech Park in 2017. More than 150 employees are working there as of Wednesday and they are looking to add 100 more.

You find out more about the job openings at the company’s website here.

This is a developing story.

