Health department responds to Johnson & Johnson pause

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Throughout a year when isolation settled in for many, scheduling a vaccine could not come soon enough.

“I wanna be able to see my grandparents and like go out and have fun. I’m tired of sitting inside all the time,” Rainer Robinson said.

For people like Robinson, who lives in Ironton, one vaccine provider caught his eye from the beginning.

“The J and J one is just cool cause it’s one shot,” Robinson said.

Robinson got his shot last week-- right around the same time the Logan County Health Department distributed several Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well.

“We received four vials, which are twenty doses and those were distributed last week,” Steve Browning, administrator at the Logan County Health Department, said.

However, on Tuesday, the FDA and CDC recommended that distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be paused.

This decision comes after receiving reports of six women between the ages of 18 and 48 who developed blood clots after getting the vaccine. One person died and another is in critical condition. The FDA has called this event “extremely rare.”

He says he has had no reports of any problems, and he does not believe this pause will mean the cancellation of any upcoming appointments.

“We’ve been primarily a Moderna facility or a Moderna county here anyway.”

As for Robinson, like other Johnson & Johnson recipients, he will look for things like severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.

“I also wanna see my grandparents; they’re pretty important to me,” Robinson said.

Nearly 54,000 West Virginians have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, according to the state. Kentucky has received 210,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations and roughly 90% have been distributed. We’re still working to get specific numbers from Ohio.

