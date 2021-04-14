Advertisement

HHS beats HHS

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The last time we saw the Hurricane Redskins on the baseball field was June of 2019 when they lost in the Class AAA state finals. The result was different in their first game of 2021 as they beat Huntington High 7-3 in the season opener. Hurricane jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first two innings.

Here are the highlights that aired Tuesday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

