HHS beats HHS

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The last time we saw the Hurricane Redskins on the baseball field was June of 2019 when they lost in the Class AAA state finals. The result was different in their first game of 2021 as they beat Huntington High 7-3 in the season opener. Hurricane jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first two innings.

Here are the highlights that aired Tuesday night on WSAZ Sports.

