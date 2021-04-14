Advertisement

Hospitals nearing capacity in emergency rooms

Major hospitals in Kanawha County are recently starting to see a larger number of patients in...
Major hospitals in Kanawha County are recently starting to see a larger number of patients in their emergency rooms.(WSAZ)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some hospitals in Kanawha County are seeing numbers go up when it comes to patients in hospitals and in their emergency rooms.

CAMC tells WSAZ while they’re usually nearing capacity in general at their hospitals, they have noticed more patients coming into the emergency room “recently.”

“CAMC has been busy taking care of southern West Virginia for a long time. As the safety net hospital for southern West Virginia, CAMC provides specialty care for underserved rural communities. Our hospitals typically are near capacity,” said the CAMC spokesperson in a statement to WSAZ.

They say their Emergency Department leadership team is working, alongside other hospital teams, to improve patient flow through the hospital, shorten the emergency room times and get more assistance during those visits.

“Our ED leadership team is working diligently to continue to provide high quality care even in the most difficult of circumstances,” the hospital spokesperson said.

WSAZ also reached out to Thomas Health System about the volume of patients coming through their doors. Hospital officials said they also have a high volume of both in-patients, or patients receiving care inside the hospital, as well as patients holding in the emergency room.

Neither hospital was able to specify the reason for the increase in patients at this point.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two child services workers fired, charged in fatal abuse case
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Possible human remains found
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation
One person was injured in a shooting in Grayson, Kentucky Tuesday evening.
One person injured in Grayson, Kentucky shooting

Latest News

Officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Fourth Street in Grayson on Tuesday night.
‘It’s unreal:’ Neighbors react to shooting in Grayson
John Hayes, principal at Spring Valley High School, says due to COVID-19 restrictions, there...
Spring Valley High School cancels prom, having promenade instead
wsaz
Grayson Police investigate shooting
Brad Malagarie of Mississippi was a healthy man until last week when he suffered a stroke.
‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine