Hospitals nearing capacity in emergency rooms

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some hospitals in Kanawha County are seeing numbers go up when it comes to patients in hospitals and in their emergency rooms.

CAMC tells WSAZ while they’re usually nearing capacity in general at their hospitals, they have noticed more patients coming into the emergency room “recently.”

“CAMC has been busy taking care of southern West Virginia for a long time. As the safety net hospital for southern West Virginia, CAMC provides specialty care for underserved rural communities. Our hospitals typically are near capacity,” said the CAMC spokesperson in a statement to WSAZ.

They say their Emergency Department leadership team is working, alongside other hospital teams, to improve patient flow through the hospital, shorten the emergency room times and get more assistance during those visits.

“Our ED leadership team is working diligently to continue to provide high quality care even in the most difficult of circumstances,” the hospital spokesperson said.

WSAZ also reached out to Thomas Health System about the volume of patients coming through their doors. Hospital officials said they also have a high volume of both in-patients, or patients receiving care inside the hospital, as well as patients holding in the emergency room.

Neither hospital was able to specify the reason for the increase in patients at this point.

