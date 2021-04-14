Advertisement

Huntington issues cease and desist for illegal bar

Pops Lounge
Pops Lounge(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department says they are aware of social media posts circulating the web, advertising the operation of an illegal bar identified as “Pop’s Lounge” located at 1110 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.

The lessee of the property has tried several times to obtain a business license to operate a bar at the location and has been unsuccessful. During the past 18 months, the city of Huntington says they have dealt with several businesses that were operating illegally as bars which in turn lead to violent and criminal activity.

The city has issued a cease and desist order for Pop’s Lounge at this time and will be ensuring that the order is followed, including securing the necessary warrant or warrants to conduct a rain on the premise should an illegal bar open.

According to a press release, if a police raid is necessary, anyone found on the premise will be arrested and charged with the appropriate crime and the operator will be charged with operating an illegal bar.

