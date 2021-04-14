‘It’s unreal:’ Neighbors react to shooting in Grayson

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Neighbors on Fourth Street say the commotion Tuesday night came seemingly out of nowhere.

“(My wife) was planting flowers and then she said the cops started showing up,” said neighbor Brandon Young. “She didn’t hear no shots or nothing like that.”

Then, all of a sudden, an entire neighborhood was on alert.

“It caused quite a commotion,” said neighbor Kevin Jude. “When I come around yesterday around this back end, everybody was out. Of course everybody was just curious.”

That curiosity appeared to be justified, as Grayson Police say that the officers on scene were investigating a shooting there in the 400 block of Fourth Street.

Police say one person was hurt but haven’t said how badly.

Neighbors say they were shocked that something could happen just steps away from their homes.

“There’s just so many shootings going on around the U.S. You just never think it would hit this close to home, you know?” Jude said. “You hear it all the time in Minneapolis and everywhere else but you just never think, what’s the chance of it happening to me?”

The shooting also happened within a block of the Grayson Police station.

“I was shocked too because you’ve got the fire department right there along with the police station,” Jude said.

Grayson Police have not yet released the name of the shooter or the victim. They also haven’t told us if the shooter is in custody.

