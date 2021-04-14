Advertisement

Jewel City Sessions featuring Rachel Messer

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You may have seen Rachel Messer on ‘The Voice’ and now this talented singer/songwriter from Fort Gay, West Virginia is stepping onto the Jewel City Session virtual stage to share her newest single.

You can watch the show on the Jewel City Sessions Facebook page and you can follow Rachel Messer on her Facebook page to see what she is up to in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Possible human remains found
Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation
Two child services workers fired, charged in fatal abuse case
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a deadly accident just south of the Chelyan exit on I-77.
Man indicted on charges after fleeing from fatal crash scene

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 9 deaths, 413 new cases
Vehicle break in courtesy of WVSP
String of vehicle break ins reported
Vehicle break in on West Road in Huntington
Vehicle break in on West Road in Huntington
Sergeant First Class Stacy Linville shares how the Army has impacted her life and has made a...
Life in the U.S. Army
Erica Mani with the American Red Cross shares simple yet effective tips we all can practice at...
Fire prevention and preparation