Advertisement

Life in the U.S. Army

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Amy is hosting an Army Career Fair at the Huntington Mall on April 23rd through the 25th for those who are interested in learning more.

Sergeant First Class Stacy Linville shares how the Army has impacted her life and has made a positive change in her as a person.

To learn more you can head to the U.S. Army website or text the word “AQBI” to GOARMY.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Possible human remains found
Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation
Two child services workers fired, charged in fatal abuse case
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a deadly accident just south of the Chelyan exit on I-77.
Man indicted on charges after fleeing from fatal crash scene

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 9 deaths, 413 new cases
Vehicle break in courtesy of WVSP
String of vehicle break ins reported
Vehicle break in on West Road in Huntington
Vehicle break in on West Road in Huntington
Erica Mani with the American Red Cross shares simple yet effective tips we all can practice at...
Fire prevention and preparation