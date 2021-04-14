Life in the U.S. Army

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Amy is hosting an Army Career Fair at the Huntington Mall on April 23rd through the 25th for those who are interested in learning more.

Sergeant First Class Stacy Linville shares how the Army has impacted her life and has made a positive change in her as a person.

To learn more you can head to the U.S. Army website or text the word “AQBI” to GOARMY.

