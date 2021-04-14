Man wanted in connection with operating fake construction company

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with operating a fake construction company.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, William Thomas Hurst, 43, of Hurricane, is charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Deputies say during an investigation, they learned Hurst was paid over $7,000 as a deposit for work to be completed. He never conducted any of the construction in the contract. After multiple reasons were given for the delays, Hurst blocked contact with the other party.

Hurst was operating under the name of Hurst Construction, investigators say. The company’s social media pages were deleted during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says there is no company on file with the WV Secretary of State by that name.

If you have any information on where Hurst might be, you’re asked to call 304-357-0169. Anyone who knows about similar cases involving Hurst is asked to contact Detective B. S. Middleton with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or BrianMiddleton@kcso.us.

