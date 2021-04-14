Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with operating fake construction company

Police Generic
Police Generic(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with operating a fake construction company.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, William Thomas Hurst, 43, of Hurricane, is charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Deputies say during an investigation, they learned Hurst was paid over $7,000 as a deposit for work to be completed. He never conducted any of the construction in the contract. After multiple reasons were given for the delays, Hurst blocked contact with the other party.

Hurst was operating under the name of Hurst Construction, investigators say. The company’s social media pages were deleted during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says there is no company on file with the WV Secretary of State by that name.

If you have any information on where Hurst might be, you’re asked to call 304-357-0169. Anyone who knows about similar cases involving Hurst is asked to contact Detective B. S. Middleton with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or BrianMiddleton@kcso.us.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Possible human remains found
Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation
Two child services workers fired, charged in fatal abuse case
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a deadly accident just south of the Chelyan exit on I-77.
Man indicted on charges after fleeing from fatal crash scene

Latest News

Rapid Fired Pizza
Mountain Health Arena announces new food vendor
W.Va. remote worker program attracts interest of tens of thousands
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 9 deaths, 413 new cases
Vehicle break in courtesy of WVSP
String of vehicle break ins reported