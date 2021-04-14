Mountain Health Arena announces new food vendor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Arena has announced a new concession stand with a new food vendor, Rapid Fired Pizza.

They made the announcement on WSAZ’s Studio 3 Wednesday morning.

Starting April 19, Rapid Fired Pizza’s cheese, pepperoni and sausage individual-size pizzas will be available at the arena. This is also the first day of the West Virginia High School Wrestling State Championships.

“We’re really looking forward to partnering with our new neighbors and selling their handcrafted pizzas. We think our patrons will be very excited to have this new option available inside the arena,” said April Bias, Director of Marketing & Sales for Mountain Health Arena.

“We are excited to begin this culinary partnership with Mountain Health Arena. With the amazing events that are starting to come back to the arena, we plan on making a great pizza to enhance everyone’s experience,” said Matthew Warnock, an owner of Rapid Fired Pizza.

The restaurant opened in Pullman Plaza in October with owners, Warnock, Travis Timberlake and Trey Vanhoose.

There will be another option for guests - a coffee shop concession stand. It will have cappuccinos, frappes, fruit smoothies and quick bites.

Popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, corn dogs, giant pretzels, smoked pork sandwiches, and Coca-Cola products are still available.

Arena officials say new food options aren’t the only changes. They have also implemented new food and beverage policies to promote health and safety of their staff and patrons.

“Since our last show in 2020, we’ve worked really hard to prepare our building to safely reopen to fans. We’ve changed the way we serve concessions in many ways including serving food & beverages in closed containers, installing new Plexiglas safety shields in our concession stands and designating cashless credit card only lanes,” said Bias

Mountain Health Arena is managed by ASM Global.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.