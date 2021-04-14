Advertisement

Nitro boys and Midland girls win Tuesday night

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nitro Wildcats ended the regular season with a 58-53 win over Hurricane while the #1 team in girls hoops advanced in the sectionals. Cabell Midland pulled away from Spring Valley to get the win and they will play Huntington High Thursday night for the sectional title.

Here are the highlights from both games that aired on WSAZ Tuesday night.

