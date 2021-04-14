Advertisement

One person injured in Grayson, Kentucky shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in Grayson, Kentucky Tuesday evening.
One person was injured in a shooting in Grayson, Kentucky Tuesday evening.(Source: Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a shooting in Grayson, Kentucky, Tuesday evening.

Carter County 911 Dispatchers told WSAZ it happened on Fourth Street.

It’s unclear the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The Grayson Police Department is handling the investigation.

We’re working to gather more details.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Possible human remains found
Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Two child services workers fired, charged in fatal abuse case
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a deadly accident just south of the Chelyan exit on I-77.
Man indicted on charges after fleeing from fatal crash scene

Latest News

Turning pups into police
Turning pups into police
New board of education member appointed
New board of education member appointed
Clinic swapping Johnson & Johnson for Moderna
Clinic swapping Johnson & Johnson for Moderna
Holzer Hospital pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Holzer Hospital pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine