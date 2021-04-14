One person injured in Grayson, Kentucky shooting

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a shooting in Grayson, Kentucky, Tuesday evening.

Carter County 911 Dispatchers told WSAZ it happened on Fourth Street.

It’s unclear the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The Grayson Police Department is handling the investigation.

We’re working to gather more details.

