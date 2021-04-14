String of vehicle break ins reported

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police say they’ve had a rash of vehicle break ins in the Westmoreland and Spring Valley area.

Troopers say the video is from an incident on West Road in Huntington Wednesday morning.

According to state police, $1100 in cash and two guns were stolen overnight.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact West Virginia State Police.

