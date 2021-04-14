Advertisement

The Basketball Tournament coming to West Virginia in July

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston, West Virginia will serve as one of the regional sites for a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all basketball tournament.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will take place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center July 17 – July 21 and will be televised live on ESPN.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement Wednesday.

Fans will be in attendance.

