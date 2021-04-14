WSAZ Now Desk | Mountain Stage celebrating Huntington’s 150th Friday with outdoor show

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Stage is helping Huntington celebrating its 150th with an outdoor show at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Friday. The show is part of the Marshall Artists Series’ 84th season.

However, it will be the first show for Mountain Stage with a live audience since early 2020.

Larry Groce, the host of Mountain Stage, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about who will be performing Friday, what guidelines will be in place for those in attendance and where you can buy tickets for the event.

