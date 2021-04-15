Advertisement

Adoption costs to be covered for 25 dogs at humane association

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A law firm in Charleston is sponsoring some COVID-19 related pet relief.

West Law Firm announced Thursday it will be covering adoption fees for 25 adult dogs at at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association.

The sponsorship includes vaccinations, spay/neuter, a microchip, deworming, and flea/tick treatment.

The event will start on Friday April 16, 2021 when the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association opens. The event will continue until 25 adult dogs are adopted.

