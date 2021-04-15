ChiliFest is back in 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ NewsChannel 3 is excited to announce that plans for ChiliFest 2021 are underway.

Mark your calendars for October 2 for the return of Huntington’s largest outdoor festival.

After last year’s event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, event organizers feel they are on the right track for the event to take place.

Event organizer, Ron Smith said that while all planners and participants were disappointed that last year’s event was cancelled, it was understandable and is excited to be planning the 37th annual ChiliFest.

ChiliFest has served as one of the major fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald house and the absence of last year’s event had a big impact on their operating budget.

Smith said that he is hopeful that the streets of Huntington will once again be filled with chilihead spectators, music and the spicy aroma of chili cooking from the tents along 3rd Avenue.

ChiliFest is the West Virginia State Chili Championship sanctioned by the International Chili Society and the largest downtown Huntington outdoor festival.

WSAZ, also raises funds for WSAZ Children’s Charities as well as the Ronald McDonald House and has been a proud presenting sponsor of ChiliFest for all 37 years.

