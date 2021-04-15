COVID-19 in Ohio | No deaths, 2,164 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - 2,164 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the state of Ohio within the last 24 hours.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there were 181 hospitalizations and 31 ICU admissions since Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 1,048,109 total cases, 54,636 hospitalizations, 7,604 ICU admissions and 18,917 deaths.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says over 36% residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor says right now, they’re seeing 200 cases statewide per 100,000 people. Four weeks ago, that number was 144.

