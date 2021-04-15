COVID-19 in W.Va. | 16 deaths, 393 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 16 additional people have died in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 15, 2021, there have been 2,581,721 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 147,596 total cases and 2,772 total deaths.

The deaths include an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Jefferson County, an 80-year old female from Pendleton County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, a 53-year old female from Marshall County, a 78-year old female from Lincoln County, a 76-year old male from Marion County, a 92-year old male from Wayne County, an 85-year old female from Braxton County, a 90-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Putnam County, a 56-year old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 58-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 84-year old male from Upshur County.

393 new cases were received within the last 24 hours.

There are 7,295 current active cases.

137,529 recoveries have been made.

675,344 people have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. 480,324 individuals are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,338), Berkeley (11,441), Boone (1,855), Braxton (860), Brooke (2,108), Cabell (8,588), Calhoun (271), Clay (448), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,228), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,237), Greenbrier (2,587), Hampshire (1,681), Hancock (2,693), Hardy (1,424), Harrison (5,349), Jackson (1,887), Jefferson (4,296), Kanawha (13,893), Lewis (1,131), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,988), Marion (4,102), Marshall (3,254), Mason (1,925), McDowell (1,462), Mercer (4,541), Mineral (2,743), Mingo (2,404), Monongalia (8,911), Monroe (1,063), Morgan (1,069), Nicholas (1,477), Ohio (4,003), Pendleton (678), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (634), Preston (2,798), Putnam (4,764), Raleigh (6,047), Randolph (2,489), Ritchie (653), Roane (575), Summers (749), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,811), Wayne (2,808), Webster (454), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (376), Wood (7,554), Wyoming (1,896).

