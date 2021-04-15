COVID-19 Ky. | 834 more cases, 17 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said the state remains “in a race” against COVID-19 variants.

He said the commonwealth is 877,076 vaccinations away from reaching the 2.5 million vaccine challenge to lift capacity restrictions and curfews.

The governor said the state has nearly 500,000 Pfizer and Moderna doses ready to be administered in the coming days.

In his daily COVID report, Beshear announced 834 new cases -- 116 of them involving people 18 years old and younger.

The state’s positivity rate was 3.45%, which Beshear said is creeping up and cause for some concern.

The governor announced 17 new deaths. Since the pandemic started, more than 6,300 Kentuckians have died in connection with the virus.

