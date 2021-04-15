Advertisement

Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man is in custody after police say he put a handgun in a victim’s mouth and assaulted him.

On February 26, officers met with a man at United Hospital Center who alleged that he’d been in a fight earlier that evening.

The man told police that he was at a female friend’s house in Mannington when they got into an argument, so he left. The man said the woman then called him asking him to come back so she could get her things from his car.

Upon arrival, the man tells police that Stacy Lee Thompson, Jr., of Fairmont, began to yell at him and physically extract him from the car and put him on the ground. Thompson, 22, then allegedly put a handgun in the man’s mouth and started to “strike him in the face with a closed fist multiple times with the intent to possibly cause disfigurement,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police say the man was able to positively identify Thompson as his attacker during a police lineup a week after the alleged incident.

Thompson has been charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment.

