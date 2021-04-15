Fall in spring day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Wednesday’s rain pattern moved away quickly by early evening. The general one third of an inch that fell helping to boost the monthly totals just enough to keep the forest ranger and homeowner with freshly seeded lawns happy. Now we look ahead to a generally dry but cool pattern for the next 4 days through the weekend.

Overnight skies will see clouds break long enough for patchy fog to form. Temperatures will fall into the 40s area-wide except 30s in far northwestern sections near McArthur, Athens and Chillicothe.

Thursday should start with sunshine then by mid-day if not sooner a sea of clouds will rush across the sky. The wind will also pick up by afternoon prompting a rare alert for a spring wind chill in the 40s. Sure afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s, but when those clouds lock in by afternoon and the wind is blowing it will fell down right chilly for April.

Speaking of chilly, Friday will dawn under clear skies with lows in the 30s suggesting areas of frost will be common. Friday sunshine will be joined by a few friendly afternoon clouds as highs stay in the 50s again. Then on Friday evening Huntington begins its sesquicentennial with a an outdoor, socially distancing concert at the Joan when temperatures will fall into the 40s.

The weekend forecast is a challenge as southern moisture tries to sneak this far north. Should it succeed then the cloud cover in the forecast would need to mention a shower risk. Weekend highs near 60a and lows in the low 40s will be chilly for the season. Right now the feel of fall will be in the air for college football spring games at WVU, MY and OSU.

