Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead in connection with a trailer fire.

According to dispatchers, it happened at 3:47 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Heywood Lane.

No other injuries were reported.

Multiple fire departments responded, along with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating.

No other information has been released.

